CLEARCERT CERTIFIED
ClearCert is the industry's independent compliance certification clearinghouse for mandatory long-term care insurance. LTC Connection is a member of Clear Cert and all of our courses have been certified by Clear Cert. We report all Clear Cert completions on a daily basis. Carriers that are members of Clear Cert can then look up producers LTC Insurance Certification courses.
ONLINE
Online courses completed at your own pace with unlimited exam attempts and certificates delivered immediately upon completion. Audio and PDF downloads available in most states. All material is mobile friendly.
WEBINAR
Enjoy the convenience of online with access to a live instructor for questions and feedback. No exam required. Certificates issued on the next business day. Training is limited to the Refresher requirement only.
CLASSROOM
Live training sessions provide the most interactive learning method available. Get certified or refresh your training from one of our expert LTC instructors. View our list of upcoming classes.